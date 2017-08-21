Fifth Harmony News: 'We Moved Forward,' Lauren Jauregui Says of Last Year's Drama

Fifth Harmony — composed of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui — is gearing up for their first self-titled album following Camila Cabello's exit in 2016.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (L-R) Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

The girl group is slated to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug 27, at 8 p.m. Two days before that, on Friday, Aug. 25, they will launch their new album.

Although the group wants to focus on their new record, criticisms about their style and other issues regarding Cabello's exit keep on surfacing.

Speaking to USA Today, Fifth Harmony spoke out about their desire to move on from last year's drama, which according to them was quite similar to a celebrity divorce.

"We're so happy, and we moved forward, and we're in a good place, and we hope she's in a good place, and that's really what matters," Jauregui told USA Today in a n interview. "Everyone should just be in their own lane, do their own thing and stop worrying about everything else."

She added, "We're all artists — we're not here for st***d back-and-forth drama."

Cabello left Fifth Harmony in December 2016 to pursue a solo career. The singer will launch her album "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." on Sept. 22. She dropped her lead single titled "Crying in the Club" on May 19, two weeks before the four-member Fifth Harmony launched "Down."

Although Fifth Harmony continues to impress hordes of fans, former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is not.

In an episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," she told Chad Johnson about how the group wears skimpy outfits to sell their music.

"They all wear next to nothing — all the girl bands do these days," she said. She then singled out Fifth Harmony, and criticized their music video concepts as well as their dance routines.

During a podcast of Bizarre Life, Jane retorted, saying that she does not know of the Girls Aloud singer and whatever her deal is. "Keep doing you girl," she said.