Fifth Harmony: on The Unexpected Move During MTV VMA and Their Possible Split

Twitter/FifthHarmony A promotional image for Fifth Harmony's new single "Down"

This year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) is turning out to be one of the most controversial. Barring the ironic situation between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, another incident has fans all around the world turning their heads over at the event. The girl group singers collectively known as Fifth Harmony reportedly had a fill-in for ex-member Camilla Cabello who jumped off the stage during their performance of "Down."

According to reports, the move of the fill-in member is the highlight of the broadcast as many fans immediately understood that it was for Cabello, who left the group during the latter part of 2016. Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui also reportedly teased on it by saying that their performance during the VMAs is the result of their hard work and as such, has a lot of surprises for fans. Although it remains to be one of the most talked about moment of the MTV VMA, some were not as amused, especially since Cabello also had fans in her own right.

Recent reports further revealed that Fifth Harmony as a group may be coming to an end. According to The Sun, a source told them that their label, Epic, has offered the members a solo contract in which they will be debuting in their own name rather than under the collective name of Fifth Harmony. This could be the result of the apparent discord between the members. Considering they just released a new self-titled album, there is no telling when the split will happen.

Fans are torn between supporting them as a group or as individual artists. Although it may be true that each is talented in their areas, some are hoping that the conflict will be resolved and that Fifth Harmony will not disband. While waiting for updates, fans can enjoy listening to "Fifth Harmony," the first album they released since Cabello departed from the group.