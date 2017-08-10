Fifth Harmony Releases Trippy Cover for Their Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Fifth Harmony unveiled the cover art for their newest album ahead of its release later this month.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (L-R) Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2017.

Fans have long anticipated the arrival of Fifth Harmony's latest album, especially after former member Camila Cabello's departure in December last year. Now, with just three weeks before the release of their self-titled album, the now-four-member group has finally given a glimpse as to how the album will look like.

Posting on their official Twitter account, Fifth Harmony revealed the trippy cover art for their upcoming album. The cover features members Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane. This will also be the first album cover not featuring Cabello. Looking at the distorted cover feels like seeing two.

It will be a busy month for Fifth Harmony because not only will their album be released on the Aug. 25, they are also set to appear at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards to be held on Aug. 27. The group will be joining the likes of Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Thirty Seconds to Mars as performers for the star-studded event.

In regards to their album, Fifth Harmony had mostly been tight-lipped; however, they did tease the fans about what's to come when they released their single, "Down," featuring Gucci Mane two months ago.

Before all of this, the members of Fifth Harmony were also busy with their solo pursuits. Jauregui worked with singer Halsey on a single "Strangers" while Brooke collaborated with Lost Kings and A$AP Ferg for the single "Look At Us Now."

In a Billboard interview, the remaining members revealed that their solo projects have helped keep the group together. Also in the publication's cover story, the girls of Fifth Harmony shared how they were able to move on following Cabello's departure.

The self-titled "Fifth Harmony" album will be released on Friday, Aug. 25.