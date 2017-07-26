Fifth Harmony's Next Album Set for August 25 Release; Did the Group Finally Replace Camila Cabello?

New details about Fifth Harmony's first studio album since Camila Cabello left have been revealed.

REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo The five-member girl group Fifth Harmony was down to four when Camila Cabello left in 2016.

Earlier this week, the all-female group graced "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where they performed "Down" with Gucci Mane. They also announced during the show that their upcoming third album will officially hit the shelves on Friday, Aug. 25.

The ladies of Fifth Harmony have been performing and touring together since their stint in "The X Factor" in 2012. Despite the "Crying in the Club" songstress' departure last year, members Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Ally Brooke Hernandez still continued to be part of the group.

In an interview with Billboard magazine, Kordei said she has already accepted Cabello's decision to leave the group.

"I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings [to make it work]," she shared.

Hansen added that they are all in a "better place now" because "there are no secrets in this circle."

The "Worth It" hitmakers also stressed that they had no plans of giving everything up that easy because of how much they have sacrificed for their careers. If one thing is for sure, there is no bad blood between the remaining band members and Cabello. Hernandez revealed to the publication that they have no plans of replacing their former bandmate.

"The fans are our fifth member," she stated.

Back in December 2016, Cabello's exit was surrounded by drama. Fifth Harmony said in a press release that Cabello's reps were the ones who informed them about their former bandmate's decision to leave the group. Cabello denied those allegations at the time, claiming that she did not want to end things with Fifth Harmony that way.