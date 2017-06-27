'Fight for My Way' Episode 11 Spoilers: Ae Ra, Dong Man Begin Life as a Romantic Couple

Things will continue to heat up in the upcoming episode 11 of the Korean drama "Fight for My Way" as it will feature the beginning of Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) and Dong Man's (Park Seo Joon) relationship as an official couple.

KBSDong Man and Ae Ra to be an official couple in episode 11

Tonight's episode of "Fight for My Way" will feature Ae Ra and Dong Man finally being a romantic couple as the two decided to elevate the status of their relationship. While the episode will show the former best friends' sweet moments as a couple, spoiler reports claim that they will, likewise, encounter some challenges.

As seen in the teaser for tonight's episode 11, Ae Ra has herself invited to Dong Man to his apartment as a way to end the night. Smiling, Dong Man even asks his new girlfriend if she has something else planned for the night. Whether the scene will lead to some steamy scenes between the new couple, that is one thing the avid followers of the series need to watch out for tonight.

However, just like any drama, Ae Ra and Dong Man's relationship will encounter some bumps along the road, too, and one of which will be Dong Man's ex-girlfriend, Hye Ran (Lee Elijah). Jealous with Ae Ra for being the new girlfriend of the man she is still not done and over with, Hye Ran will move to the apartment complex of Dong Man and declare that she is the new friend of the athlete as Ae Ra already lost the title since she is now the girlfriend of Dong Man.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that Kwak Si Yang will be playing a role of Nam Il in "Fight My Way" beginning tonight's episode. While not much is known about the character, it is interesting to note that his name partly makes up the apartment complex where the characters live, Namil Villa.

The English-subbed version of "Fight for My Way" airs over KBS World Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:50 p.m., Seoul time.