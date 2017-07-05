'Fight for My Way' News, Recap: KBS Series Tops CPI Ranking

Facebook/kbs.officialfightformyway Promotional image for the Korean drama series "Fight for My Way"

Ae Ra and Dong Man's relationship was recently put to the test in this week's airings of "Fight for My Way."

Episode 13 featured another man showing some interest in Ae Ra, while Dong Man's career was on the verge of change as the series introduced a new character, who was also a mixed martial arts fighter like him.

In the episode, Dong Man found his dream of becoming a successful professional MMA fighter thwarted by Tak Su and his team, who sought to sabotage his training by making it difficult for him to find a sparring partner.

In one of the scenes, Dong Man was training inside the gym when a new MMA fighter suddenly appeared, surprising both Dong Man and his coach and somewhat ruining Tak Su's plans. His name is John and he is related to one of Dong Man's former opponents. He hands them a letter written by the latter which explained the situation and which says his nephew, John, is there to train Dong Man. It also does not hurt that John is a UFC legend.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ae Ra tried to keep Dong Man from submitting to Tak Su's request for a rematch. She told him that she will not watch his fight against Tak Su if he insists on fighting him again. While thinking things over was hard enough for Dong Man, things became complicated when he discovered that Nam Il actually wanted to pursue Ae Ra. One of the scenes even showed him professing his love for Ae Ra, which upsets Dong Man.

In episode 14, the match between Dong Man and Tak Su does take place, and despite her earlier threat not to watch it, Ae Ra was there since she was recently hired as an MMA announcer.

However, because of an intentional headbutt which was made to look like it was done accidentally, both fighters were injured. Although Tak Su was in pain, Dong Man looked worse since there was blood coming out from a bad cut near his eye. Unfortunately, the doctor deemed it wise to have the referee stop the fight because of the injuries and the match ended with a no-decision ruling.

Things then took a turn for the worse. While he was being interviewed, Tak Su suddenly collapsed. In the meantime, Dong Man unexpectedly heard loud ringing in his ears while talking to Ae Ra. To his horror, it seems his hearing has been impaired as he can no longer hear her voice.

In other news, "Fight for My Way" recently rose to first place on the Content Power Index's ranking for the final week of June. Garnering 266.2 points, the series broke the reign of "Produce 101" season 2, which had held the top spot for 11 consecutive weeks.

"Fight for My Way" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on KBS.