'Fight for My Way' Spoilers: Dong Man Breaking Out of the Friendzone?

In the upcoming "Fight For My Way" episode 10, fans can look forward to the budding relationship between friends. Spoilers for the Korean romantic-comedy show that Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Ae Ra's (Kim Ji Won) friendship will pave the way for romance.

Facebook/kbs.officialfightformywayPromotional image for the Korean drama series "Fight for My Way"

After finding themselves asleep on the same bed the day after a drinking spree, expect some awkward romantic scenes involving these two. Of course like most friends-turned-couples, they will deny these feelings at first, which certainly adds to the appeal.

A teaser clip from "Fight for My Way" episode 10 released by KBS shows the rookie mixed martial arts fighter Dong Man having an intense conversation with his girlfriend Hye Ra (Lee Elijah). When pressed why he did not date Ae Ra in the past, Dong Man points to their close childhood bond which has already lasted 20 years.

Desperate to get back with her boyfriend, Hye Ra would continue to press the issue about his closeness to his childhood friend. While she does want to be with him, she knows that Ae Ra could be a threat and therefore wants Dong to end they friendship.

She even goes as far as telling him that they will never be able to date given their friendship and long history together. Nevertheless, the athlete will continue to stick out for his childhood friend.

Of course, over the course of the series, the two will abandon their platonic relationship in favor of a romantic one. And the events of episode 10 could very well be the starting point for all of this.

Expect more romantic moments coupled with awkward situations as the two deal with their newfound feelings for one another. So far, the KBS show has garnered its highest rating since its debut in May. With romance starting to bud between its two leads, expect ratings to climb higher in the coming days.

"Fight for My Way" airs every Monday and Tuesday on KBS.