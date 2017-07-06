'Fight for My Way' Spoilers: Will Jang Ye-jin Find Her Own Love at the End of Series?

kbs.co.kr Will "Fight for My Way" have a happy ending for Jang Ye-jin?

Actress Pyo Ye-jin is still hoping to see her character Jang Ye-jin have a happy ending in the upcoming episodes of "Fight for My Way" on KBS.

In the coming-of-age romantic comedy series, Jang Ye-jin is known as Kim Joo-man's (Ahn Jae-hong) new colleague at the home shopping network who also caused more trouble in his relationship with longtime girlfriend Baek Seol-hee (Song Ha-yoon).

The previous episode reveals that Joo-man no longer wants to have anything to do with Ye-jin. This means that he and Seol-hee can finally fix their relationship after a long time of arguing. While fans are happy about this development, Pyo Ye-jin claims that she would still want to see her character end up in a better place.

"Everyone else was satisfied with what had happened, but I cried watching the broadcast," the 25-year-old actress said in an interview with news outlet Newsen in July. "Despite having made the couple break up, she went up to Seol Hee and told her that she wants to see Joo Man, but Ye Jin doesn't know why that's bad. On her part, she sincerely felt apologetic towards Seol Hee."

She also claims that she has yet to receive the scripts for the final episodes of "Fight for My Way," but reveals that she is still hoping that Ye-jin will end up with lots of love at the end of the series.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the cast members of the show are planning a vacation after the drama airs its last episode on Tuesday, July 11. A source said that the production team is currently checking who among them are available to join the show's reward vacation. But the time and location of their planned trip are still unknown.

KBS is still airing the remaining episodes of "Fight for My Way" every Monday and Tuesday.