'Fight My Way' Ending Spoilers: Did Kim Sung-oh Drop a Major Detail About Show's Conclusion?

The cast reportedly spilled some major spoilers for the ending of "Fight My Way" in July.

KBS' rom-com series "Fight My Way" to conclude July 11

According to reports, actor Kim Sung-oh revealed in an interview with KBS' Entertainment Weekly that Kim Joo-man (Ahn Jae-hong) and Baek (Song Ha-yoon) will make a big mistake in their relationship toward the end of the series just as they begin to find themselves falling in love deeper with each other in the recent episodes of the show.

However, Sung-Oh's castmates pointed out that he actually dropped a major information about the show's final episode. This led KBS to censor the interview to avoid the leak of the spoilers for the romantic comedy series.

Meanwhile, viewers of the show believe that the gauges that were revealed every time an episode ends can be used as an indication of the budding relationship between Go Dong-man (Park Seo-joon) and Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won).

During the first few episodes, the gauge showed a single star beside each character. But as the episodes progress, more stars are added for the two. This means they are both starting to feel something different for each other aside from being friends.

According to a report from Soompi, a fan posted the speculation on an online community page, saying that the pink star measures Choi Ae-ra's feelings while the blue one measures Go Dong-man's level of love for the department store employee.

"You can see the stars on each side of the screen. It shows the production team's attention to detail," the fan stated in the translated report from Insight. But the people behind the show have yet to confirm if the speculations about the star gauges that are posted during the end of each episode are true.

The 16-episode "Fight My Way" series is expected to conclude on Tuesday, July 11, on KBS.