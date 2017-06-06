'Fight My Way' News, Update: Rom-Com Series in Top Spot of the Ratings Game

KBS2 TV's hit romance series "Fight My Way" is currently winning in the ratings game after it managed to earn a 10.6 percent viewership rating from Nielsen Korea this week.

KBS Promo photo for the South Korean romantic comedy series "Fight My Way."

According to Soompi, the fifth episode of the rom-com series ended in the top spot among all the TV series that was aired during the same time slot. "My Sassy Girl" from SBS ended in second place with a peak viewership rating of 7.6 percent while "Lookout" from MBC garnered a 6.8 percent peak viewership rating.

The plot of "Fight My Way" centers on the interaction between four young adults who are considered to be living "third-rate lives" because they lack the abilities needed to be successful in life.

The series stars Park Seo-Joon as a former famous taekwondo player Go Dong-Man, who is struggling to be known in the world of mixed martial arts. He is joined by Kim Ji-Won as department store employee and news anchor-wannabe Choi Ae-Ra; Ahn Jae-Hong as the smart home shopping network employee Kim Joo-Man; as well as Song Ha-Yoon as Joo-Man's quirky but innocent girlfriend, Baek Seol-hee.

According to speculations, Dong-Man and Ae-Ra will soon find themselves falling in love with each other despite their constant childish bickering in the series.

They will also be joined by Kim Kun-Woo as Kim Tak-Soo, a famous MMA fighter and Dong-Man's biggest rival.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that K-pop boyband BTOB members Yook Sung-Jae, Im Hyun-Sik and Seo Eun-Kwang will release a new official soundtrack for "Fight My Way" this month. The fourth BTOB member Lee Chang-Sub was not able to join his bandmates due to conflicts with his scheduled solo activities in Japan.

The new soundtrack for "Fight My Way" is scheduled to be release on Monday, June 12, alongside the seventh episode of the series.