'Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood' News: Players Want Nerfs on Expansion's Toughest Quest

A quest on the "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" expansion is currently dividing the fanbase on whether its difficulty should be lowered. A group of outspoken players has converged online to air their grievances regarding the quest.

Among the several story trials in the "Stormblood" expansion, "The Royal Menagerie" appears to be the most daunting. Players must go through three phases to win against the final boss, Shinryu. It requires all players in the group to be familiar with strategies on how to defeat it.

The quest is set at level 70, the new level cap introduced in the expansion. Given that most players are just reaching this level, the majority of those gunning to complete the quest is inexperienced.

In order to defeat Shinryu, players must stay on a floating platform while fending off wave after wave of monsters. They need to fill up a bar as quickly as possible while also being chained to a fellow party member.

It is certainly a difficult quest and almost impossible to finish for those playing it for the first time. Nevertheless, there are some who argue this is just fitting for an endgame boss — resulting in a rift among fans.

Players on the "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" official forum have argued that the quest just "screams nerf." In a lengthy post, one user warned developer Square Enix that having such a difficult quest in the story mode could turn off many players, resulting in lost subscribers.

This echoed a previous post in the "FFXIV" subreddit which warned about players quitting by the thousands if "Steps of Faith" did not receive a nerf. Player did get their demands, resulting in the nerf of many enemies' hit points.

It's still unclear if Square Enix will bow down to the demands of the players. However, with the underwhelming sales of its console games, the company needs "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" to be a cash cow.

"Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" is available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.