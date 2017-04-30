'Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood' Release Date: New Trailer Shows Off Content in Improved Graphics, Reveals Benchmark Tool

Square Enix shows off "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" in a new benchmark trailer, which treats fans to a better look at the game's second expansion and the graphical improvements it received.

(Photo: YouTube/Square Enix)A screenshot from the "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" benchmark trailer.

The expansion will introduce a whole host of content from new adventures to new jobs and locations, all of which shown in greater detail in the trailer.

The clip also came as an announcement for the release of a benchmark tool for "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood," which will allow players to see and try the visual enhancements for themselves.

Those who are interested in trying out the expansion can download the benchmark tool here. They would want to make some room first because it comes with a massive 1.9 GB download size.

"Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" will have a lot to add in the beloved massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) starting with new escapades for Ala Mhigo and Doma.

Swimming and diving will be added as new exploration modes so players will get to enjoy new experiences during their travels in "Final Fantasy 14."

As to what sort of adventures await players, "Stormblood" will take them to the Far Eastern city of Kugane, where they could explore Gyr Abania, the Ruby Sea, Yanxia and the Azim Steppe.

There will also be new dungeons, a new residential district called Shirogane as well as primals and beastmen including Lakshmi and the Ananta and Susano and the Kojin.

Also, "Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" will now allow players to work as a red mage or a samurai and will introduce The Forbidden Land of Eureka.

As for the gameplay, the expansion will bring in a new eight-man raid called the Interdimensional Rift ─ Omega with a new alliance raid, Return to Ivalice, to boot.

"Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" will also add brand-new gear and crafting recipes, increase the level cap from 60 to 70, expand the item inventory and make changes to the battle system.

"Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood" will hit the PC and PlayStation 4 on June 20.