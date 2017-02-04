'Final Fantasy 15' Chapter 13 Update Release Date News: Chapter 13 Update Comes Out on March 28

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Exploring the world of "Final Fantasy XV" has been an exhilarating experience. However, it's hard to make the perfect game and many fans of the franchise think Square Enix missed the mark with Chapter 13 Redemption.

The chapter was supposed to be pivotal to the plot with Noctis arriving at the Imperial capital of Gralea to find the crystal, but players think the chapter was boring and too linear. Well, the game was supposed to get linear when players get to the end part, but Chapter 13 was also one of the longest in the game, so players had to spend hours finishing it before they reach the final chapters.

Well, Square Enix have obviously heard the complaints (there are too many) and they have decided to fix the issue. In a recent Active Time Report live stream (via Gematsu), the company announced that an update for the latter stages of the game, including Chapter 13, would be released on March 28.

Many players have speculated that the chapter was rushed during the development stage, and that's why it's getting an update. However, "Final Fantasy XV" director Hajime Tabata recently told US Gamer that the content on that section of the game was intentional.

"The direction of chapter 13's content was a deliberate decision made by the development team. That said, the amount of stress inflicted on the player while running through this chapter was greater than we had anticipated. We believe resolving this issue will naturally lead to a better gameplay experience."

Tabata also noted that the update would not "make the game inconsistent to the development team's vision." "Our main objective is to relieve any unintentional stress to the player and add elements that will expand the breadth of gameplay," he said.

The update will be launch alongside the "Episode: Gladiolus" downloadable content (DLC), so players have a lot to look forward to in March.