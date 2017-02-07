'Final Fantasy 15' DLC news: Magitek Exosuit DLC Delayed; Hajime Tabata Talks Mods and Exclusive Features for PC Version

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Originally set to be released on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the upcoming Magitek Exosuit downloadable content (DLC) "Final Fantasy 15" has been delayed.

Square EnixA screenshot from "Final Fantasy 15"

Game director Hajime Tabata and marketing manager Akio Ofuji confirmed in a recent livestream that they are redesigning the Magitek Exosuits after comparisons with "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

Apparently, the Magitek Exosuits from the "Final Fantasy 15" DLC resemble the overall design of the ones worn by the heroes in the upcoming movie adaptation.

In Square Enix's efforts to change the design to something deemed more original, the expansion will have to be delayed. However, it is unclear at the moment what the new release date will be.

The original design for the upcoming "Final Fantasy 15" DLC, however, was inspired from "Super Sentai," a long-running children's action franchise made for the Japanese small screen.

This also happens to be the inspiration of the "Power Rangers" franchise in the west, which would explain why the design of the Magitek Exosuits and the ones from the movie are alike.

Forbes pointed out that despite the comparisons, the design of the Magitek Exosuits still goes with "Final Fantasy 15" and the franchise's history with the items in general.

Introduced in "Final Fantasy 6," the Magitek Exosuits have become very integral to the franchise. The new design should be unveiled soon.

In other news, Tabata detailed his plans for a PC version of "Final Fantasy 15" in a recent interview with Famitsu. He said that he is "quite positive" about bringing the game to the platform.

"But I would like to make a very different project if possible. The reason I'm interested is that a PC version would propel the game to another technical level," Tabata explained.

"I have in mind a version of Final Fantasy 15 that is more technically developed. This version could incorporate things that we were forced to abandon because of the limitations of home consoles. With the PC, this would be an opportunity to release a version far superior in terms of quality and tech," he went on to say.

Tabata also said that he wants to see the "Final Fantasy 15" PC version offer a "unique" way of playing by adding features exclusive to the platform such as "making your own quests and enjoying the world using things like mods."