'Final Fantasy 15' DLC News: 'Moogle Chocobo Carnival' To Start Jan. 24, New Quests And Items Included

There's a big event set to get underway soon inside "Final Fantasy 15" and players all over the world are invited.

The upcoming event in question is none other than the "Moogle Chocobo Carnival," and starting Jan. 24, players will be able to take part in this joyous festival.

Now, while the start date of this in-game event has already been confirmed, developers have yet to fully detail exactly what kinds of additions it will introduce.

In a recent post on the Square Enix blog, developers did hint that there will be quests going live together with this event. Furthermore, there will be some new items offered, and perhaps some of these could be the ones players will receive after they have finished the aforementioned quests.

There are also "festive activities" teased for the upcoming event, though again, specific details regarding what these are have not been shared just yet.

While it appears "Final Fantasy 15" players will have to wait for a while longer before they can find out about some of the special quests and items that will be featured in the "Moogle Chocobo Carnival" event, developers did reveal that some cosmetic items are also set to be released soon.

First off, there's a Choco-Mog Tee Shirt that comes with a special hat that players can claim for free. The shirt itself is colored yellow and white and features some familiar "Final Fantasy" mascots.

The other cosmetic item set is the Festive Ensemble and only players who own the game's season pass can get it. The item set features a distinctive hat of its own and it should really help players get into the festive spirit.

More news about the additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" as well as the "Moogle Chocobo Carnival" event should be made available in the near future.