'Final Fantasy 15' News: 'Active Time Report' Set for Feb. 2, Future Additions To Be Discussed

Developers will be talking about "Final Fantasy 15" again in the very near future, and players may want to tune in, as some important revelations could be shared.

Recently, the folks over at Square Enix announced that they will be conducting a new "Active Time Report" on Feb. 2.

The upcoming "Active Time Report" is regarded as the "New Year Special," Gematsu reported.

Game director Hajime Tabata and marketing manager Akio Ofuji will be present for the event and they will be the ones providing the new details.

It also sounds like this "Active Time Report" will be one that players will want to check out if they have the time, as the developers are expected to reveal more about the additions that will be coming to the role-playing game.

Specifically, more exact details about the free updates and downloadable content packs coming to the game should be shared.

Previously, Tabata already hinted at what kinds of new features may be included in these free updates in a post on the Square Enix blog.

Among the additions players may be able to see are more story scenes, customizable avatars and even some new bosses.

Perhaps more specific details about these additions will be shared during the upcoming "Active Time Report."

As for the DLC packs, developers have previously announced that add-ons based on Noctis' friends Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto are coming to the game, and there's also a multiplayer-focused expansion expected to be made available as well.

The contents of the multiplayer expansion pack are still largely unknown at this point, so perhaps this will be the one that gets detailed further on Feb. 2.

It's also possible that the developers have some other interesting announcements they are looking to share, so "Final Fantasy 15" players may not want to miss out on that upcoming "Active Time Report."