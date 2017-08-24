'Final Fantasy 15' News: August Update Set to Introduce Bestiary and Chapter Select Features

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV A new Bestiary feature will allow 'Final Fantasy 15' players to take closer looks at the game's monsters

Another update is coming soon to "Final Fantasy 15" and this newest one is going to add some interesting features.

Developers provided an early look at what is to come via a recently posted video.

The first significant addition players can look forward to using is the Chapter Select feature.

As its name implies, Chapter Select will enable players to "Begin play from the start of any chapter." In the video above, all the chapters can already be chosen, but it is unclear if players will have to unlock those first by just going through the game or if they will all be made accessible right away once the feature has been added.

With Chapter Select, players may be able to save time and it may also be easier for them to relive some of their favorite moments in the game.

The other significant feature coming to "Final Fantasy 15" is the Bestiary.

For those unfamiliar with what a Bestiary is, it is essentially a database that contains details and pictures of enemies that players have encountered over the course of going through a game.

There are some older "Final Fantasy" titles that featured Bestiaries as well, so this is not something entirely new to the series.

It is still unclear just how detailed the new Bestiary will be as it was only shown very quickly, though it looks like it will showcase the many monsters in different ways.

For now, Chapter Select and the Bestiary are the only known features of the update.

The update is also expected to be made available sometime this month, Gematsu reported.

Players also do not need to worry about spending any money to get the features detailed above, as the August update will be released for free.

More news about the August update and other additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available soon.