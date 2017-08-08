'Final Fantasy 15' News: Character Creator for 'Comrades' Expansion Is Incredibly Detailed

More character customization options will be made available once the expansion is officially released

"Final Fantasy 15" is getting a multiplayer component in the form of the "Comrades" expansion. And from the early looks of it, developers are doing what they can to show players that this is a worthwhile addition.

Some players may have already had the opportunity to try out the expansion when it underwent testing recently. But for those who have not had the chance yet, they should know that it features one of the more detailed character creation suites included in any title.

Two recent articles from DualShockers are serving to give players an idea of just how detailed these character creation components are.

Once players start the creation process, they can tweak numerous physical features, ranging from the avatar's hairstyle to tattoos. They can even finely detail the form of several body parts.

Articles of clothing can be changed as well.

Aside from the basics like pants and shirts, there also appear to be full-body outfits and accessories that "Final Fantasy 15" players can choose from. DualShockers noted that players can even adjust the color schemes for the sandals worn by their created avatars.

Something else worth noting here is that the character creation suite that was featured in those aforementioned articles is not completely filled out just yet as players may have noticed.

What that means is that there will be more creation items added eventually. Developers also hinted at that in a post on the game's official website, sharing that there will be more customization elements that players will be able to unlock once the "Comrades" expansion is fully released.

Considering that there are many things players can alter when it comes to their avatar, they may end up spending hours just going through all the available options in the character creation suite.

One more thing, players who have not been able to check out the expansion just yet will have an opportunity to do so soon, as it will again undergo testing starting Aug. 11.

More news about "Final Fantasy 15" and the "Comrades" expansion should be made available soon.