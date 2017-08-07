'Final Fantasy 15' News: Closed Online Test for 'Comrades' Expansion to Start on Aug. 11

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV Created avatars square off against enemies inside 'Final Fantasy 15's' 'Comrades' expansion

"Final Fantasy 15" will feature a multiplayer component, and players who want to check it out will have that opportunity in the next few days.

Known officially as the "Comrades" expansion, the role-playing game's multiplayer component actually went into testing last week, though some players may find it more trouble than it is worth due to the issues plaguing it.

The good news for them is that the developers are planning to hold yet another test, with this one set to get underway on Aug. 11 and run until Aug. 13, according to a recent tweet from the game's official account.

The new test is expected to feature improved matchmaking, which should help players who will be participating in the testing.

Furthermore, developers also indicated that they intend to release more updates for the closed beta test to make sure that it performs as expected.

For those "Final Fantasy 15" players who have not been able to join the testing for "Comrades" just yet, developers laid out what they can expect from it in a post on the game's official website.

Players will be able to create avatars for the expansion and they will also be given access to some customization elements.

The created avatars will also have access to clubs, daggers, katanas and shuriken weapons during the testing as well as four Royal Sigils. There are also three quests available for players to take on while the beta test is live.

Now, the selection of weapons, sigils and quests will be limited during the testing, but there will be more of them offered once the expansion is released in full.

Also, while players may obtain Meteorshards during the testing, these items will not be usable until the full version of "Comrades" is released as well.

Players looking to participate in the testing will need to have the season pass as well as a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership.

The multiplayer expansion itself is included in "Final Fantasy 15's" season pass, though players will also be able to purchase it as an individual downloadable content pack.