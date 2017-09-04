'Final Fantasy 15' News: Devs Have Yet to Decide the RPG's Future on the Nintendo Switch

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV Still unclear if a Switch version of 'Final Fantasy 15' will be made

There is a non-zero chance that "Final Fantasy 15" will end up becoming a Nintendo Switch title, but even if that is a possibility, it is one that may not become a reality for a while.

As fans may have heard, director Hajime Tabata not so subtly teased that something involving the role-playing game and the Nintendo Switch may be in the works back at Gamescom.

More recently, the folks over at DualShockers were able to catch up with Tabata and they asked the director to shed more light on his aforementioned teaser.

First off, Tabata clarified that nothing has been decided just yet when it comes to the RPG appearing on Nintendo's newest platform.

What they have done though is look into the Switch's capabilities, and they have determined that the engine the game uses on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One does not work ideally on the Nintendo console.

Tabata did reveal though that other engines work fine on the Switch.

So, what should fans take away from the recent revelations from Tabata?

From what the director has shared, it seems like he and the other developers really are checking to see what can be done with the Switch and "Final Fantasy 15," but there appear to be some stumbling blocks, and they are significant ones too.

Perhaps that could explain why Tabata did not rule out the possibility of the "Pocket Edition" of the RPG being released for the Switch while speaking previously to IGN.

Still, it is interesting that Tabata even mentioned other engines they have tested, as that could be an indicator that they are open to again making significant adjustments in order to give the RPG a new home.

In any case, it will likely be a while before the developers settle on what they want to do for the Switch, and until then, "Final Fantasy 15" will be playable on the PS4 and Xbox One and is also coming soon to mobile devices and the PC.