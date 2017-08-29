'Final Fantasy 15' News: Devs Still Interested in Coming Up With a Luna-Focused DLC Pack

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV Luna may have a larger role inside 'Final Fantasy 15' moving forward

Noctis and his friends Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto embark on an adventure of a lifetime inside "Final Fantasy 15." And while many fans may have enjoyed going on that journey with them, there are those who are still looking for other characters in the game to be given even more of the spotlight.

One character in particular that has been mentioned quite frequently as someone deserving of additional screen time is the game's main heroine Luna.

It may seem odd that a character who can be described as a main heroine is also one in need of more screen time, but that is the case in this particular game.

It is also easy to understand why fans are clamoring for Luna to be featured even more.

In "Final Fantasy 15," Luna is depicted as an incredibly driven and selfless person who does all she can to help those in need. Even through the greatest trials, Luna is not one to let the moment get the best of her.

Beyond that, Luna is also a character more than capable of holding her own against foes who threaten her. As an Oracle, she is capable of using powerful magic to aid allies, which suggests that she can be extremely helpful in battles too.

So, given that Luna seemingly checks off all the requirements that would be needed of a featured character, does this mean that "Final Fantasy 15" fans can count on seeing something based around her in the future?

That has not been confirmed thus far, but director Hajime Tabata has expressed strong interest in the idea.

Speaking recently to Polygon, Tabata shared that he has "incredible motivation" to feature Luna in future DLC.

That is not the official announcement fans are probably looking for, but at the very least, it is an indicator that the developers are also interested in featuring Luna more prominently.

More news about what is next for Luna and "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available soon.