'Final Fantasy 15' News: Director Hajime Tabata Discusses How The Updates And DLC Packs Differ

More additions are coming soon to "Final Fantasy 15," but players should know that these are not all cut from the same cloth, as they are designed to improve the game in different ways.

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XVCharacter-focused DLC packs and new story scenes are just a few of the additions expected to be released for 'Final Fantasy 15'

Director Hajime Tabata discussed these future additions recently during an interview with US Gamer, and his comments shed a little more light on what players can look forward to.

During the interview, Tabata quickly differentiates between the updates and downloadable content packs coming to the game. Aside from how much it will cost players to acquire these, Tabata shared that they are also meant to bring different things to the role-playing game.

First off, Tabata noted that the free updates are intended to "enhance the main game."

This revelation makes sense since some of the free additions that the developers are working on aren't meant to drastically overhaul "Final Fantasy 15." As Tabata noted in an earlier post on the Square Enix blog, some of these incoming free additions are simply meant to bring a few more story scenes, readability tweaks and even customizable avatars.

The free updates may also end up introducing some new bosses and events - features that the game can seemingly do without though it's unlikely players will complain if they are indeed added.

Going back now to the US Gamer interview, Tabata indicated that the paid DLC packs will "provide new ways to enjoy the game." Considering that three of the currently announced DLC packs are designed to allow players to take control of Noctis' good buddies Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto, then it seems safe to say that, yes, players should experience something different when they try out these add-ons.

With Tabata now providing more clarity with regards to the additions set to be released for the RPG, this should allow players to decide which of these new features are worth getting.

More news about "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.