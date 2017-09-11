'Final Fantasy 15' News: Director Reveals Nintendo Called Him Up About Potential Switch Release

(Photo: Square Enix) A promotional image for "Final Fantasy 15."

"Final Fantasy 15" director Hajime Tabata once again spoke about a potential Nintendo Switch release for the hit open-world action role-playing video game.

Fans will remember that back in the 2017 Gamescom, he teased that the title could soon be released to the Nintendo console. He said at that time:

We can't give you any complete, solid details right at the moment, but we very much do want to move out and do as much as we can with the game and the franchise. There's another certain console out there people may be thinking of. It sounds a little bit like ... Twitch.

In a new interview with Kotaku, Tabata said that someone from Nintendo reached out to him after he made the remarks at the event, but kept the cards close to his chest as to what their conversations were about.v

However, he did hint that nothing is set in stone yet with regards to a "Final Fantasy 15" release on the Nintendo Switch, but they are considering the possibility.

It was just kind of a joke response. That said, we aren't dismissing the hardware in any way. We believe it's a great platform, and we're open to looking for opportunities. And if the opportunity presents itself, and there's something we can do on that given platform, we'd like to do it.

In the same interview, the "Final Fantasy 15" director also said that he himself is yet to pick up the Nintendo Switch, revealing that he cannot seem to find one.

He already have copies of Switch games like "Mario Kart" and "Splatoon," but he said that he always end up empty handed when looking through Amazon for the console as it is always sold out there.

Tabata does not want Nintendo to hook him up with one, joking that when he lets that, "I'd owe them, and I'll have to support Nintendo."

That being said, it still looks like Tabata is very much willing to bring "Final Fantasy 15" to the Nintendo Switch. When that will happen, fans will just have to wait and see.