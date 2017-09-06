'Final Fantasy 15' News: Director Talks More Character DLCs, Possibly Ardyn and Luna Stories

(Photo: Square Enix) A promotional image for "Final Fantasy 15."

The standalone downloadable content (DLC) released for "Final Fantasy 15" will not be incorporated in the main game.

This is what game producer Hajime Tabata pointed out in an interview with Dual Shockers. He stated that there are no plans to integrate Episode Gladiolus and Episode Prompto to the main story.

Tabata explained that these DLCs serve as only additional content for players to devour in and that the form that "Final Fantasy 15" was released in last year stands as the main story.

He did have something to say about the next batch of DLCs that players can expect to be released for the hit game. Fans would love to know that Square Enix will base its next wave of content on feedback from a survey, in which interest in character DLCs was made evident.

In a separate interview with IGN, Tabata said that he would personally like to learn more about Ardyn and Luna through "Final Fantasy 15" DLCs as well as characters who "stick up for themselves."

With regard to the future of the game in general, this is what he had to say:

That's a very important question. Episode Ignis does mark a certain milestone in development for the game. But from then, we really want to engage with the community and find out what the content is that they absolutely have to see, they really want to see in the game. If there is that call for it, these people really do want to see a certain piece of content realized and added to the game, I very much would like to try and see if we can make that reality.

"Final Fantasy 15" is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A version for the Nintendo Switch is not planned at this time although Square Enix is working on a way to bring it to the console.