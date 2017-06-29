'Final Fantasy 15' News: 'Episode Ignis' DLC Pack To Be Released in December

Post-launch support for "Final Fantasy 15" is still going strong, and later this year, players will be given the opportunity to obtain yet another downloadable content pack.

Square EnixIgnis (right) will be starring in his own DLC pack that is set to be released for 'Final Fantasy 15' later this year

The DLC pack in question is none other than "Episode Ignis."

As its name suggests, this upcoming DLC pack will shine the spotlight on the party's cool and calculated culinarian, Ignis.

An early look at the new DLC pack can be viewed by players who successfully finish "Episode Prompto's" main storyline, Siliconera reported.

For those players who have not done that just yet, they can still check out a video featuring the sneak peek of "Episode Ignis" posted over on YouTube by "Shirrako."

In the video, viewers can see soldiers surrounding Ignis as his face and body are pressed to the ground. Eventually, a new character appears onscreen and it is Ardyn.

Words are exchanged as well, though they are inaudible.

Given his predicament, it does not look like things are going to turn out too well for Ignis.

The sneak peek ends there, but before the video itself comes to an end, it is revealed that the "Episode Ignis" DLC pack is set to be released this December.

"Episode Ignis" will be the third character-focused DLC pack released for "Final Fantasy 15," following in the footsteps of "Episode Gladiolus" and "Episode Prompto."

Other details about what this new DLC pack will feature have not been revealed just yet, but if it is similar to the two episodes, then it may introduce a different gameplay style as well.

Post-launch DLC support for the game is likely not coming to an end with "Episode Ignis," as another downloadable known as the "Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades" is also expected to be made available eventually.

More details about the additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the future.