'Final Fantasy 15' News: 'Episode Prompto' Previewed in New Video, Gameplay Style Shown

"Final Fantasy 15" players may have gotten to know Prompto as the happy-go-lucky companion of Noctis, but there is more to him than just that.

Later this month, players will be able to see and learn more about this picture-taking party member when the "Episode Prompto" downloadable content pack is finally made available to them.

The even better news for fans is that they can already see what the new DLC pack will be like right now, thanks to a recently released gameplay video.

In the video, viewers saw Prompto sneaking around the Imperial Base.

Prompto was also shown using different approaches in taking out enemies who he encountered.

Early on in the trailer, Prompto has decided to take on the enemy face-to-face, as he used a blade and a gun to carry out the task.

Upon seeing another enemy, Prompto utilized a more stealth-based approach, as he snuck up on his target and incapacitated him quickly and efficiently.

Prompto again used a different strategy to deal with more opponents, as he opted to just fire at will with a more powerful weapon to take out as many enemies as possible.

Near the end of the trailer, Prompo was then shown using a bazooka to blast opponents and clear his path.

Interestingly enough, it appears that some segments of "Episode Prompto" may have time limits and requires "Final Fantasy 15" players to grasp the controls and mechanics quickly so that they can progress further.

Beyond just the gameplay changes, the upcoming DLC pack is also expected to feature two hours' worth of story content, along with some other additions players can check out once they are done with the main quests, DualShockers reported.

"Final Fantasy 15" players will not have to wait that much longer for the "Episode Prompto" DLC pack as it is already set to be made available on June 27.