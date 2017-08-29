'Final Fantasy 15' News: Fans Want More of Ardyn, but DLC Featuring the Character Not Expected

Results of a previous online survey revealed that many fans want to learn more about Ardyn's past

Final Fantasy XV official website Ardyn Izunia making an appearance inside 'Final Fantasy 15'

"Final Fantasy 15" fans have expressed a desire to see more of Ardyn Izunia, but it looks like they will have to wait for quite some time before they can learn about this eccentric and devious individual.

For those who may have missed it, back in May, developers released an update that contained a survey. The survey asked players to pick which things they would like to see added to the game.

There were various options presented.

Among the options available were upgraded abilities, new playable characters and even an additional mode.

Players could also select story content. They could choose to find out more about Luna and Cor's activities, about Noctis and even Ifrit.

It was also possible for players to select an option focused on Ardyn Izunia and his past.

Recently, developers finally revealed which option received the most votes from fans. During a recent event in Germany, director Hajime Tabata shared that Ardyn's past was the option that received the most votes, Attack of the Fanboy reported.

So, does this mean that a future update coming to "Final Fantasy 15" is going to dive deeper into Ardyn's past?

Unfortunately for fans, the answer to that question appears to be no.

Tabata indicated during that aforementioned event that they still do not know how they are going to continue to tell Ardyn's story. Tabata noted that a new game may be developed with that in mind, and the story could also be told through a movie or a comic.

The director did note that they will not continue to tell Ardyn's story through DLC, however.

This likely means that players will have to wait a while before they can find out more about the eventful past of Ardyn Izunia.

More news about "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.