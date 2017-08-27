'Final Fantasy 15' News: Full Sequel Not Expected, But Smaller Story-Based Additions May Still Be Coming

Sequel not planned so that developers can continue to introduce smaller additions that can keep fans engaged

"Final Fantasy 15," unlike earlier, non-MMO installments of the series, has received plenty of support from its developers in the months following its launch, and that is expected to continue for a while. Ever since the role-playing game was first launched, downloadable content packs and content updates have already been released for it. But one thing that is apparently not going to be made available is a full sequel.

Speaking recently to Polygon, director Hajime Tabata commented on the idea of creating a full sequel for the game.

Tabata noted that doing a full sequel could be a good thing in some ways, but it may also have a negative impact as players may grow distant during the time that it is being developed.

That is evidently something they do not want to happen, hence the regular release of updates that bring new features to "Final Fantasy 15."

In order to make up for the lack of a sequel, developers are instead going to focus on delivering relatively smaller additions.

For instance, the multiplayer-focused "Comrades" expansion is going to need some support after it launches.

Even beyond that, developers may not be done further expanding upon the story told inside the base game itself.

As some players may remember, there was a survey made available earlier this year via an update that asked fans to choose which items they want to see added to the game.

Among the choices available were additional storylines for characters such as Lunafreya and Ardyn. The survey even hinted at the possibility of some characters being made playable in the future.

Even if fans do not get the full-fledged sequel that continues the game's story, they may end up receiving some DLC that further fleshes out this tale anyway.

More news about the additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.