'Final Fantasy 15' News: Latest Update Now Ready to Download, Contains Magitek Exosuits

Twitter courtesy of @FFXVEN The Magitek Exosuits featured in 'Final Fantasy 15'

Another content update has been released for "Final Fantasy 15," and this one contains some notable additions as well as a returning feature.

Beginning with the new additions, developers recently announced that the Magitek Exosuits are now available for players to use.

Aside from looking really cool, these Magitek Exosuits also have a real function in the game, as they grant players invincibility for a set amount of time.

As Eurogamer detailed in a recent article, the Magitek Exosuits only provide invincibility for about 30 minutes. After that, they need to be recharged for 20 real-time hours. Players can get around this by simply fiddling around with the system clock of their consoles or by just waiting until the next day to use these new additions.

Developers have also added the new Cross Chain system via the latest update. Players can really dish out some punishment if they use this system well, and those who manage to get the most out of it will even earn a new Achievement/Trophy.

Also included in this "Final Fantasy 15" update is the returning Moogle Chocobo Carnival.

For those who may have missed it when it went live earlier this year, the Moogle Chocobo Carnival features a variety of mini games that players can try out if they feel like taking a break from the main storyline or simply just want to try out something different.

Developers noted that players will still need to have either the "Holiday Pack" or "Holiday Pack+" installed to take part in the Moogle Chocobo Carnival.

Lastly, the Carnival is still a timed event, and it will last until late September this time around.

There is also a new quest that has been added, and just as with previous updates, this latest one also contains its share of bug fixes.

More news about the other updates coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.