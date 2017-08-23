'Final Fantasy 15' News: Learn More About the Extra Features Included in the 'Windows Edition'

Final Fantasy XV official website The PC version of 'Final Fantasy 15' is set to be released early next year

Noctis and his good friends have already gone on grand adventures, and sometime soon, they will be embarking on a new one as "Final Fantasy 15" is heading to the PC.

Dubbed as the "Windows Edition," this new version of the title will cater to the fans who have thus far missed out on experiencing this latest installment of the long-running role-playing game series.

It should be worth noting, however, that the version of the RPG coming to the PC is going to be a bit different from the ones that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have been able to play.

First off, the "Windows Edition" is going to offer more content on launch day than what the console versions provided to players.

Detailed in a post on the game's official website, the PC version will include "content contained in free updates to the console versions as well as paid downloadable content originally available through the Season Pass."

This decision is proving to be a controversial one, with some "Final Fantasy 15" players over on Twitter wondering why they had to pay for the Season Pass when the content is being provided for free to PC players.

Aside from the additional day one content, the PC version of the game will also allow players to see the world from a first-person perspective. It is unclear if this addition will also be released for the console versions of the RPG.

PC players will also be given some extra graphical options, as the game is set to be made compatible with native 4K and HDR 10. If a player's PC can handle it, it will even be possible to go up to 8K.

A price for the PC version of the game has not been announced just yet.

The PC version of "Final Fantasy 15" is set to be released early next year.