'Final Fantasy 15' News: Learn More About What's Possible With the Visuals of the PC Version

The PC version of 'Final Fantasy 15' is set to be released early next year

Now that "Final Fantasy 15" is getting a Windows Edition, otherwise known as the one coming to PC, it opens up possibilities for new features to be included. It also makes it possible for the role-playing game to look better than it ever has on the consoles that currently support it.

Detailed previously via the game's official website, the Windows Edition is compatible with native 4K resolution as well as HDR 10.

Furthermore, if players really wanted to push the boundaries of what is possible, they can then even tinker around with some things and have the game displayed in glorious 8K.

Before PC players get too hyped about the visual possibilities, they need to grapple with the gear-based realities first. This means that if they want to run "Final Fantasy 15" on PC and make it as spectacular as possible, they will likely need to have some special pieces of equipment installed.

Speaking recently to PC Gamer, director Hajime Tabata shared that running the RPG with native 4K, HDR and 60fps is possible, but right now, even a rig that comes with a GTX 1080 Ti cannot manage that. Even using multiple graphics cards may not get around that issue.

As WCCF Tech noted, the only way that it may be possible to have the game run at that aforementioned level may be to adjust a few other settings, or at least that may be the only way at this time. The website also hinted that more powerful cards coming in the future may be able to work around this issue, though that will take some patience, and a lot of money in all likelihood.

One other thing, even older PCs with specs comparable to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to handle the game, so there is no real need to get some new equipment if all folks want to do is to go on a journey with Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto.

The Windows Edition of "Final Fantasy 15" is due out early next year.