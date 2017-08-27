'Final Fantasy 15' News: More Details About PC Version's First-Person Mode and Mod Support Revealed

Final Fantasy XV official website The PC version of 'Final Fantasy 15' is set to be released early next year

"Final Fantasy 15" is coming soon to PCs, and when it does, it will present players with some additional features that can change the way they experience Noctis' journey.

The first significantly different way in which PC players can enjoy this role-playing game is through the activation of the new first-person mode that is set to be included.

The console versions of the game allowed fans to look at the action from a third-person perspective and enabled them to see the feats of skill and strength being pulled off by Noctis and his friends.

Once the game is released on PC, players can opt to gain a new perspective, and on top of that, they will see some other new elements as well.

Recently, PCGamesN's Julian Benson was able to talk to director Hajime Tabata about some of the new additions that will be featured in the PC version, including a first-person mode.

Apparently, it is not just the player's point of view that will be changed, as many animations and effects have been reworked as well to fit better with the new perspective.

The PC version of "Final Fantasy 15" is going to support mods too and developers have expressed their desire in including a level editor of some kind. The possibility that players may be able to add their own weapons and skins via modding has not been ruled out as well.

Also pertaining to mods, the folks over at PC Gamer were also able to talk to Tabata recently, and they learned that the game is also going to feature Steam Workshop support. That should make it easier for players to create new mods and also share those with other members of the community.

RPG fans will be able to try out these new features for themselves as soon as the PC version of "Final Fantasy 15" is released early next year.