'Final Fantasy 15' News: Next Active Time Report to Focus on 'Episode Prompto,' Will Air June 23

The "Episode Prompto" downloadable content pack is coming to "Final Fantasy 15" on June 27, though players can learn more about it even before that.

'Episode Prompto' will be released for 'Final Fantasy 15' on June 27

On June 23, the game's developers will be hosting a new live stream that is expected to focus on the soon-to-be released DLC pack.

Expected to be present during the broadcast are director Hajime Tabata and marketing manager Akio Ofuji, Gematsu reported.

"Episode Prompto" will be the second character-driven DLC pack released for the role-playing game, following in the footsteps of "Episode Gladiolus."

As its name hints, this new downloadable will prominently feature the party's resident photographer, though players may be able to see an all new side to him.

Developers previously released a gameplay video that gave fans a taste of what is to come.

In it, viewers saw Prompto engaging opponents in a variety of ways.

It looks as though Prompto can battle opponents up close, using different weapons and even utilize the elements of stealth and surprise. He may also be able to just go guns blazing into battle during action-packed sequences.

There may even be a bazooka included in "Episode Prompto."

The new DLC pack set to be released for "Final Fantasy 15" is expected to offer around two hours of story content and there may also be some extra things players can do once they are finished with the main questline, DualShockers reported.

Perhaps developers will reveal more about those extra pieces of content during the upcoming Active Time Report.

Aside from "Episode Prompto," players who will be tuning in to the Active Time Report can also expect to hear more about the game's universe.

Players may even be able to learn more about the update featuring the "Regalia Type-D" that is also set to be released on June 27.

Additional details regarding the "Episode Prompto" DLC pack and other new features coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available soon.