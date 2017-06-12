'Final Fantasy 15' News: 'Regalia Type-D' Coming via an Upcoming Update

The Regalia has proven to be a true ally inside "Final Fantasy 15" that enables Noctis and his friends to quickly travel from one place to the next and serves as a constant fixture in their long journey. And now, this vehicle will soon be made even more versatile.

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XVA new customization option is set to be released for 'Final Fantasy 15's' Regalia

Just recently, developers announced that an upcoming update for the game will feature a new customization option for the Regalia known as the "Regalia Type-D," Gematsu reported.

This new customization option should come in really handy, as it will finally allow the Regalia to be used for off-road travel.

The "Regalia Type-D" is pretty different from the original vehicle as well, as this customization option adds some big wheels and almost ends up making the car look more like a monster truck.

While the "Regalia Type-D" is certainly a noteworthy addition that many "Final Fantasy 15" players will likely enjoy inside the game, there may be even more significant elements introduced in the future.

As some fans may remember, it was just last month that developers released an update for the role-playing game that contained a "survey regarding future updates."

Fans who may have already forgotten what the survey contains can check out an image of it that was included in a Eurogamer report.

The survey asked players to choose the content they "would most like added" to the game. It also noted that the "items that receive many votes may be included in future updates."

Among the options that players were able to select from were new playable characters such as Aranea, Cor and Lunafreya. Players were also able to choose from different types of story-based additions and even a new difficulty level.

It is still unclear which of these choices got the most votes, though developers may announce that sooner rather than later.

More news about the additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.