'Final Fantasy 15' News: 'Regalia Type-D,' 'Episode Prompto' Set To Be Released on June 27

More downloadable content items will be released for "Final Fantasy 15" later this month, with one related to the Regalia and another focused on Prompto.

YouTube courtesy of Final Fantasy XVThe 'Regalia Type-D' is coming soon to 'Final Fantasy 15'

Beginning with the Regalia-related addition, players can expect to see a new customization option released soon.

The new customization option is known as the "Regalia Type-D," and what it does is alter the appearance of this reliable automobile significantly.

As players can see in this recently released video, the "Regalia Type-D" transforms the car, making it look more like a monster truck.

The "Regalia Type-D" customization option does more than just change the look of the car. Once this is used, players will now be able to take the more rugged Regalia off the road and see areas they may have otherwise had to explore on foot.

Players will be able to get the "Regalia Type-D" customization from an update that is set to be released on June 27, Gematsu reported.

Previously released updates for "Final Fantasy 15" have typically featured more than just one notable addition, so there may be something else that players can get from the upcoming update.

Aside from the new update, there is another significant item that will be released for the role-playing game on June 27, and that is none other than the DLC pack known as "Episode Prompto."

This new DLC pack will shine the spotlight on Prompto, the fun-loving, picture-taking party member who is one of Noctis' trusted allies.

Judging from what has been shown of the new DLC pack thus far, it looks as though a different side of Prompto will be featured. The DLC pack may also feature more shooting-oriented gameplay. Players may also run into some new enemies while going through the "Episode Prompto" DLC pack.

More news about the additions coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.