'Final Fantasy 15' News: Uniquely-Designed Afrosword Will Be Made Accessible Courtesy of an Upcoming Update

"Final Fantasy" games have certainly not shied away from featuring unusual weapons in the past, but "Final Fantasy 15" may be attempting to outdo them all with its latest offering.

YouTube courtesy of Final Fantasy XVEqupping the Afrosword changes the BGM inside 'Final Fantasy 15'

Revealed in a new video posted over on YouTube, players will soon be able to work on getting the weapon known as the Afrosword.

So what exactly is the Afrosword? According to the description provided by the developers, it is a "great sword inspired by Grammy Award winning DJ and Producer Afrojack."

The weapon's distinct appearance certainly does allow it to fit into that description, and if nothing else, players will struggle to find anything else inside the game that resembles it.

Whenever players are using the Afrosword inside "Final Fantasy 15," they will hear the background music change into a song from Afrojack.

Players who are interested in acquiring the Afrosword will first need to complete a specific Timed Quest and they will also need to download the new update that adds this weapon to the game.

Speaking of that update, it contains some other features that may also be of interest to players.

For instance, there is a new ranking feature that has been added for those Timed Quests.

Developers are also handing out new stickers that can be used to change the appearance of the Regalia and the music player will also come with some new songs, according to a recent report from Gematsu.

Text sizes for some menu screens as well as subtitles should also be easier to read with the update installed.

Lastly, fans playing this role-playing game on the PS4 Pro will also gain access to the new resolution option known as Stable Mode that keeps the game at a stable frame rate.

"Final Fantasy 15" players will also not have to wait that much longer to get this update, as it is already due out on April 27.