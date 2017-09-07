'Final Fantasy 15' News: What It Will Take for Square Enix to Remove Modding

(Photo: Square Enix) An image from "Final Fantasy 15."

Modding will enrich the "Final Fantasy 15" experience of players when it hits the PC, but Square Enix is ready to take it out altogether if things get out of hand with what they add in the game.

Producer Hajime Tabata has warned that while they do not plan to restrict the mod content, adult content and nudity are a serious concern on the subject.

He stated that if the things posted on the "Final Fantasy 15" Workshop page, where modding is made possible, become too raunchy or vulgar, this component of the game could be taken away.

In an interview with PC Gamer during the PAX West event, he gushed about the advantages of modding while also taking issue on the possibilities it provides as far as adult content goes.

Traditionally "Final Fantasy" has a bit of an image that everyone has the exact same experience and shares that experience with everyone that plays the game. With Final Fantasy 15, we went in a slightly different direction. Right from the start, the way the whole game is structured and created gives each individual player their own individual and unique FF15 journey. I certainly think the modding community is going to resonate with that and the idea that you can change it any way they want is exciting.

However, he said that "if things are taken a little too far," it is likely that modding will be removed from "Final Fantasy 15" so he advised players to be "as controlled as possible."

Tabata noted that it will still be up to Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda at the end of the day so it will pay to exercise caution in dealing with adult content modding in the game.

In an interview prior to this, Tabata also expressed concern about the nude mods that could end up in "Final Fantasy 15," adding that he is counting on the moral judgment of players.