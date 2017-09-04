'Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition' Detailed Further in New Gameplay Video

All the main characters and story elements expected to be included in the 'Pocket Edition'

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Pocket Edition' of 'Final Fantasy 15' is due out later this fall

A mobile version of "Final Fantasy" dubbed as the "Pocket Edition" is coming later this year, and recently, developers have shown that this is going to be an interesting offering.

First off, what will likely catch the eyes of fans right away is the art style used for this mobile game.

While on consoles, Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto were fully detailed characters who could pass off for real people given just how well they were visually rendered.

The "Pocket Edition" is not going to show those four in the same manner.

Instead, developers have opted to employ a minimalistic approach to animating the four lead characters now that they are coming to mobile devices. Some of their distinct elements have been retained, however, so players should still be able to tell which is which.

Notably, other characters and the environments have also been redesigned for mobile devices.

The visuals are not the only things changing with the "Pocket Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15."

According to a recent post on the game's official website, the mobile version will feature "casual touch controls" instead of the ones employed for the console editions.

Fans can check out how those controls work in this lengthy gameplay video shared by IGN's YouTube channel. As viewers can see, even the battles look different.

Now, it is worth noting that not everything will be different between the console and mobile versions.

For instance, players can expect that all of the characters featured in the console editions will still be included in the mobile edition. The same goes for the story elements, so players can expect that the complete narrative will remain intact.

"Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition" looks like it will be one of the more feature-filled mobile games, and fans will be able to try it out as soon as it is released for the Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices sometime this fall.