'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: Are More Playable Characters and Storylines Set To Be Added as DLC?

"Final Fantasy 15" features the journey of Noctis and his friends Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto as they encounter numerous enemies, overcome different obstacles and generally do things that role-playing game heroes do. But what if, in the future, they had some more company and additional mysteries to unravel?

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XVSignificant DLC additions may be coming soon to 'Final Fantasy 15'

The developers themselves seem to have hinted recently that they were thinking about adding some additional characters and storylines.

Along with a newly available update for the game, developers also gave fans a new survey they can fill out if they have some spare time.

The survey urged players to "select the content you would most like added to Final Fantasy XV," and there were several options included.

For instance, players who were still looking for more story details could check options such as "Ardyn's Past" or "Lunafreya's activities."

If they wanted upgrades, then they could select "Improved Armiger Abilities" or "new stat-changing magic." Players who felt that the game was too easy could even show the developers that they would like to see a higher level of difficulty added.

Also included in the survey were options for new playable characters, and the choices included Aranea, Cor, Gentiana, Iris and Lunafreya.

This was not the first time that developers hinted at the possibility that more playable characters and story content could be added to "Final Fantasy 15."

Speaking earlier this year to GameSpot, downloadable content producer Haruyoshi Sawatari mentioned that "this year is all about giving back to our fan base, so if we were to continue the DLC, we would probably see what the feedback is."

An image of the survey was seen in a Eurogamer report, and notably, it said that the "items that receive many votes may be included in future updates."

Perhaps the developers were already trying to gather that feedback and sorting out which additions were most in-demand.

More news about any new DLC additions that may be coming to "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.