'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: How Much Will 'Windows Edition' Cost?

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy 15' is set to be released early next year

The upcoming "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" is not only making the role-playing game available to PC players, it is also providing those potential buyers with more things to try out once launch day arrives.

For those who may be unaware, the "Windows Edition" features not only the base game but also the items that have been added post-launch via free updates, although that is to be expected.

What is interesting though is that the PC version also contains some other things.

Also included in this new version are the contents of the Season Pass, with those being three different downloadable content episodes featuring Noctis' companions and the multiplayer expansion known as "Comrades."

On top of that, developers are also planning to make a new first-person mode available to PC players and they may even be allowed to use mods.

It certainly seems as though the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15" is going to offer way more content on day one than its console counterparts did, and that brings up the question of just how much this new version will cost?

The standard editions currently available for the PS4 and Xbox One are on sale for $49.99 via the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store respectively, so that price point could be the baseline. The Season Pass is available for $24.99.

Add that all up and the total comes out to just a shade under $75, which is right around how much the "Premium Edition" costs.

An amount of $75 can be considered quite a lot to pay for a game, especially for one that has already been released previously for other platforms. A $75 price tag may also turn off those PC owners still on the fence.

If developers want to attract as many buyers as they can, they may have to go down a bit from $75 or else risk thinning out the market.

For now, no official price has been announced for the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15," though more details should be made available as the game's early 2018 release window approaches.