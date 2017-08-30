'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: Level Editor May Be Included in PC Version, Will It Be Released for Consoles Too?

PC version expected to have some features that will not be made available to console players

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV Is a level editor also coming to the console versions of 'Final Fantasy 15?'

The recently announced Windows Edition of "Final Fantasy 15" has been receiving the requisite amount of hype up from the developers. Over the past few days, the developers have talked about the special features that this PC version will offer, including one that sounds like it could really add a great deal of complexity to the game.

During a recent interview with Engadget, director Hajime Tabata mentioned that he and the other developers were "looking into the possibilities of a dedicated level editor."

In theory, a level editor can easily work as a worthy addition to the role-playing game.

Fans finally got the enormous open-world-style setting in "Final Fantasy 15," and having the power to alter all the locations contained within it could really keep them invested for much longer. Even Tabata indicated that the level editor was something that would hopefully encourage fans to keep playing the game.

A level editor has the potential to be a welcome addition in so many ways, something that all players could appreciate. But is it also one that will be made accessible only to PC owners?

Some console players have already expressed their frustration over the PC version getting all the downloadable content contained in the Season Pass on launch day, while they have had to wait and pay separately for those additions, so it is unlikely that they will be happy about missing out on a coveted feature such as a level editor.

Over the past few months, developers have added some pretty significant features to the console versions of the RPG, so it is not out of the question that a level editor may be introduced eventually.

For now, fans will just have to stay tuned to see what the future holds not just for the Windows Edition of "Final Fantasy 15" but also for the console versions of this game.