'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: What Other Video Game Franchises Could Be Featured in a Crossover Event?

YouTube courtesy of Final Fantasy XV The 'Assassin's Festival' going on inside 'Final Fantasy 15' may not be the last crossover event featured

"Final Fantasy 15" already features its fair share of unusual downloadable content, but none may be as atypical as the "Assassin's Festival" event that went live just recently, and there may be even more of these featured in the future.

The folks from DualShockers recently had a chance to talk to director Hajime Tabata and they asked if there may be more events similar to the "Assassin's Festival" in the works.

Tabata shared that nothing of the sort is being worked on right now, but the part that is really interesting is that the director did not rule out the possibility of more events like the aforementioned festival being featured.

According to Tabata, if another opportunity to do something like the festival came along and it is something that can be mutually beneficial for the parties involved, then it may be something they can put some time into.

Notably, while the director did not mention any requirements for something like the festival to be created again, he did share that the developers of both "Final Fantasy 15" and "Assassin's Creed" worked closely together to make the event possible.

That likely means that developers outside of Square Enix will again have to be open to the idea of working on a joint project in order to make another crossover event happen.

So, which developers from which games could drop Tabata a line and talk about a possible collaboration?

Considering that "Assassin's Creed" is a Ubisoft series, it would not be all that surprising if other franchises from that developer/publisher got the crossover treatment too.

Perhaps some hackers from "Watch Dogs" could make an appearance or maybe some content inspired by "Tom Clancy" titles could be produced.

"Final Fantasy 15's" developers could also just stick closer to home and see if elements from other Square Enix titles could fit in well inside Noctis' home world.

Surprising as the "Assassin's Festival" may have been when it was first revealed, there could be even more unusual collaborations revealed in the future.

More news about "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available soon.