'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: What Version of the RPG Could Be Released for the Nintendo Switch?

Director Hajime Tabata recently teased that something related to the RPG and the Switch could be in the works

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XV The future of 'Final Fantasy 15' may involve the Nintendo Switch

"Final Fantasy 15" and the Nintendo Switch have not crossed paths thus far, though there seem to be reasons to believe that this will happen eventually.

For one, developers have expressed interest in the newest Nintendo platform in the not-too distant past.

During Gamescom, director Hajime Tabata also teased that something involving the role-playing game and the platform may be coming in the future.

Still, even if there is interest on the part of the developers and a desire to see the game on the Switch coming from the fans, there is no guarantee that the RPG is on its way to Nintendo's latest console offering, or at least not the version of the game that is available right now.

Speaking previously to DualShockers, Tabata indicated that it is unclear if the Switch is capable of running the console version of "Final Fantasy 15" as intended.

That DualShockers interview took place a while back, so it is possible that developers have run the required tests since then and have deemed the Switch a suitable platform.

Then again, it is likely that they have discovered the opposite.

Once again, Tabata talked about the game and the Switch platform during a more recent interview with IGN. During that interview, Tabata was asked if the newly-announced Pocket Edition coming to iOS and Android devices could also become a Switch title.

According to Tabata, there is a non-zero chance of the Pocket Edition also being released for the Switch, but they would have to first evaluate numerous factors before they went ahead with such a move.

So, is the Pocket Edition of "Final Fantasy 15" the best that Switch owners can hope to get?

That is probably not something developers want to do, as such a move may just be received negatively by Switch owners.

A slightly diminished version of the game available for the PS4 and Xbox One right now could work well as a Switch offering, however, and that may represent Square Enix's best bet for getting the players on that console to become interested in the game.

"Final Fantasy 15's" future on the Nintendo Switch remains up in the air for now, but that could be cleared up sooner rather than later.