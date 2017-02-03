'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: What Would a PC Version of the Game Be Like?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At this moment, only PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can currently play "Final Fantasy 15." But if stars align and the role-playing game does indeed make its way to the PC, what should players expect from it?

A PC port of 'Final Fantasy 15' could be loaded with content, should developers ever decide to make one

This question seems particularly pertinent in the wake of comments recently made by the game's director Hajime Tabata.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, Tabata shared his thoughts on possibly releasing a PC version of the game. Gematsu provided a translation of this interview.

According to Tabata, he would like to make the game available on the PC as a "technical attempt," adding that he wants to show fans what it would look like while being played on top-of-the-line units.

Tabata also expressed a desire to introduce some additional features for a possible PC port such as mods.

Tabata mentioning mods is particularly interesting as they could be a real difference-maker for a potential PC port of "Final Fantasy 15."

Just as with other PC games that provide mod support, these additional features can help keep players interested even after they have finished with all the main offerings.

On top of that and as Tabata alluded to already, a PC version of the RPG could look even more visually stunning, enabling fans to see the characters, the game's world and everything inside it in greater detail.

Furthermore, given that a PC port of the RPG is not expected to be made available anytime soon, there's a chance that it may already come bundled together with all downloadable content packs and additional features brought by post-launch updates, meaning players may have access to all the available content right away.

Developers have already talked about introducing features such as new bosses via free updates in an earlier post on the Square Enix blog, and these can be potentially interesting additions that may warrant attention from players too. These could also serve to make a PC port even more appealing if they are made available right away.

For now, there's still no PC port of "Final Fantasy 15" on the way, but should it ever be made official, it could turn out to be a feature-filled offering that can keep players engaged for hours and hours.