'Final Fantasy 15' Rumors: Will the Full RPG Eventually Make Its Way to the Nintendo Switch?

"Final Fantasy 15" is already playable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and soon enough, it will also be released for the PC. Variations of the game are even coming to smartphones and virtual reality, and yet, there is one platform noticeably missing from the list.

That platform of course is the Nintendo Switch, and the role-playing game remaining unconfirmed for it grows even more noticeable with each significant announcement.

It looks like there is a chance that may change, however.

Speaking during a recent Twitch live stream that took place at Gamescom, director Hajime Tabata offered a hint of what's to come for Noctis and his buddies.

According to Tabata, he and the other developers are quite fond of the game console with the name that sounds a lot like "Twitch," Gematsu reported.

This is obviously a reference to Nintendo's newest gaming platform, but unfortunately, Tabata stopped short of revealing what specific project they have planned for it and how "Final Fantasy 15" is involved.

The easy assumption is that the RPG will be announced for the Switch in the future, but that is far from guaranteed at this point.

Previously, Tabata also talked about the possibility of the game being released for the Switch during an interview with DualShockers.

Back then, Tabata indicated that it is still unclear if "Final Fantasy 15" can run as intended on the Switch, though he did admit that developers are interested in the platform.

It is unclear if tests have been conducted since then to see if the Switch can indeed handle the RPG.

Tabata likely would not have offered that tease during Gamescom if they did not have something in mind, but what it could be remains a mystery.

It is certainly possible that the Switch has turned out to be capable of handling the RPG and that a new version is now being developed. Alternatively, perhaps the developers are planning on releasing a spin-off title also featuring Noctis and his friends that is specially built to work on the Switch.

Fans will just have to wait for now, and hopefully for them, the developers will share their future plans for "Final Fantasy 15" and the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.