'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Is Not Coming Out This Year, Also Uncertain for 2018

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" may be one of the most coveted titles that the folks over at Square Enix are working on currently, but that does not mean that it will be coming out anytime soon.

This remake was announced during the 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo, to the delight of numerous fans all over the world who have been calling for it to be made for years now.

With the remake finally announced, it now seemed like it was just a matter of time before fans got to take control of Cloud and join him on his journey once again.

Unfortunately for the fans, that matter of time is proving to be a long one.

After earlier rumors had hinted that a 2017 release for the remake may have been a possibility, the developers have essentially confirmed that such an event will not be happening just yet.

Over on NeoGAF, "Nirolak" shared an image taken from an investor document that features some of Square Enix's games, including ones that are already available and others that are slated to come out soon.

As fans may see, the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is listed but what they won't see is a release year, which is noticeable, since almost every other game included has some semblance of a release window. Notably, "Kingdom Hearts 3" and the "Marvel IP License" also have no release windows attached.

The closest thing that fans get to a possible release window is "FY2018 and beyond," but then again, even that does not guarantee that the remake will be made available next year.

Still, even if the game itself may not be coming out for a while, there is still a chance that developers may offer an update with regards to the progress that has been made on the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" sooner rather than later, especially with this year's E3 fast approaching.