'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' News: Actor Steve Burton Apparently Set to Lend His Voice to Protagonist Cloud Strife

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will differ from the original in numerous ways, including when it comes to the characters themselves.

Square EnixThere is still no known release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

This time around, players can rely on more than just text boxes to find out what the characters onscreen are saying in a given scene.

Voice acting will be utilized in the remake, and recently, the identity of the actor who will be giving life to protagonist Cloud Strife inside the game has seemingly been revealed.

Over on Twitter, actor Steve Burton seemingly confirmed his involvement in the remake, mentioning that he is doing "a little voice over work" for the aforementioned Cloud Strife.

While a tweet may not be the clearest kind of confirmation, there are still reasons to believe that Burton really will serve as the voice of the spiky, blond-haired protagonist.

Burton has shared his voice with Cloud on numerous occasions, including across different "Kingdom Hearts" and "Dissidia" titles.

Burton also worked as the voice of Cloud for the film "Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children."

At the very least, it looks like fans can expect that Cloud's lines will be delivered in the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" by someone who has gotten to know this character pretty well over the years.

Speaking of voice acting, earlier this year, producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed during an interview with Dengeki PlayStation that recording for the main story was nearly complete, according to a report from Gematsu.

Given that Burton's tweet came out late last month, the voice acting Kitase may have been referring to during that Dengeki PlayStation interview could be for the Japanese version of the game.

In any case, it may still be a while before fans can finally hear Burton and other voice actors giving life to the characters that will be featured in the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," as developers have yet to announce any kind of release date for this game.