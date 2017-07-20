'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' News: Development Update Not Expected To Be Provided for a While

Square Enix No release date currently known for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

While one coveted Square Enix title in the form of "Kingdom Hearts 3" received a release year recently, another in the form of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" remains as mysterious as ever, and it may stay that way for quite some time.

The director of those two games - Tetsuya Nomura - recently talked to Famitsu, and Gematsu provided translations of his recent revelations.

First off, Nomura mentioned that the remake is indeed being developed internally now, which was something that was revealed earlier this year.

Nomura also indicated that it may be a while before they can talk about this particular game again.

That is probably not what most fans want to hear as well, especially given how few and far in between development updates regarding the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" have been provided in the past.

For what it is worth, Nomura did also reveal previously that working on those two games has not exactly been as difficult as some people may have thought.

During a recent group interview at the D23 Expo, Nomura talked more about how working on those two titles simultaneously has actually made things easier for him, GameSpot reported.

According to Nomura, the two titles being as different as they are has allowed him to do some things. He even shared that if he cannot pull off something in one game, he may then still try it out in the other and see how it works there.

Still, the time crunch is a very real thing, according to the director, but that may be something that clears up next year.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is already due out in 2018, and as for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," it looks like fans longing for this title will have no other option than to just relax for now as the game they want may not be released anytime soon.