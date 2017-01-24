'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' News: Lengthy Development Not Due To Issues With The Revamped Features

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It's been a somewhat frustrating year-and-a-half for gamers looking forward to the arrival of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" because while they have received confirmation that the game they have been seeking is now in development, they've hardly seen or heard anything about it.

Square EnixDevelopers have yet to announce an official release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Sure, there was that brief gameplay trailer shared back in December of 2015 and producer Yoshinori Kitase talked about the game a bit during a 2016 interview with Game Informer, but these revelations were still lacking very important details.

Specifically, a release date for the first installment of the remake is still unavailable at this point, and understandably, fans are getting a bit worried and wondering why it's taking so long for the developers to produce that bit of valuable information.

Some fans have even begun to worry if there may be some fundamental flaws with the remake that could be preventing developers from releasing any new details.

While, there's still no clear indicator of when the first installment of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" may come out, developers have recently assured fans that it is still on the way, and that no, the game's new features are not proving problematic.

Director Tetsuya Nomura talked about the remake briefly during a recent interview with Famitsu. A translation of the interview was provided by KHInsider, though readers should know that it contains some possible spoilers related to the "Kingdom Hearts" series.

Moving on now to Nomura's revelations, the director acknowledged that there have been some issues when it comes to getting all the developers linked up and working on the remake. Still, the important revelation here is that Nomura assured fans that the issues are not related to the remake's new features.

This is important if only because it seems to hint that the developers have already worked out what the upcoming game will be like, and that with a little bit of better organization, perhaps the development process can also speed up further.

More details about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" should be made available soon.