'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' News: Producer Yoshinori Kitase Reveals More About Revamped Battle System

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" won't just be a remastered version of the popular role-playing game released all those years ago, and nowhere in the game is that more obvious than in the new battle system.

Square EnixDevelopers have yet to announce an official release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Fans who have been following the progress of this game ever since it was first announced likely know about the new more action-oriented system that is taking the place of the considerably slower-paced turn-based system featured in the original title.

Reactions to this new battle system have been varied, though it looks like developers are still going ahead with it.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, producer Yoshinori Kitase talked about the new battle system briefly. A translation of that interview was provided by Siliconera.

According to Kitase, the base of the new battle system has been "solidified."

While it seems like the developers have now settled on what kind of combat system they want to include in the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," the fans have still yet to see that much of it.

That may change soon, however.

During an earlier interview with Dengeki PlayStation – a translation of which was provided by KH13 – director Tetsuya Nomura indicated that he may need to reveal specific details about the battle system the next time he talks about the game, since he thinks fans may not have a good grasp of what it is just yet.

In any case, while the new battle system has not been detailed in full just yet, it looks like the one that has been shown already will be the one that players will have to master.

Going back to Kitase, he was also asked if something may be happening to the Materia system. Kitase didn't answer the question directly, though he did share that they will not be taking out elements of the original game that were well-regarded by fans.

Unfortunately, there is still no known release date for the first episode of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," so fans will still need to watch out for that valuable bit of information.